iQOO Neo 9 Pro+ reportedly launching in July; iQOO 13 gets tentative debut in early November

A leaker on Weibo has shared the possible debut timeline of two upcoming smartphones from iQOO: the iQOO 13 and the iQOO Neo 9 Pro+. According to the tipster, while the latter could be unveiled next month, the iQOO 13 is “tentatively scheduled for early November.”

That’s according to the tipster account Smart Pikachu, noting that the iQOO Neo 9 Pro+ will be armed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. As the tipster shared, the model is now ready and could be announced by the company in July. According to reports, the mid-range device will offer a separate graphics co-processor, a 6.78” display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, a 5,160mAh battery, and 120W charging.

The account also addressed talks about the debut of the iQOO 13. As per reports, it will be one of the first phones to be powered with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It is expected to follow the Xiaomi 15, which will be the first to get the chip in mid-October. With this, the tipster claimed that the iQOO 13 would debut in early November, noting that the timeline is not yet final.

According to leaks, the phone will have an IP68 rating, a single-point ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner, a 3x optical zoom periscope telephoto camera, an OLED 8T LTPO screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a CN¥3,999 price tag in China.