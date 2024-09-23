iQOO 13 reportedly has 6100mAh battery, 120W charging

Another detail about the iQOO 13 has surfaced: its huge 6100mAh battery and 120W charging power.

The iQOO 13 is reportedly slated to launch in November, albeit it is a tentative timeline. As the month approaches, tipsters continue to share more details about the phone.

Now, the Digital Chat Station has revealed that the iQOO 13 will be armed with a huge 6100mAh battery with a fast 120W charging capability. This follows the account’s earlier claim that the phone will have a battery rated over 6000mAh. This is good news since it means that the iQOO 13 will get a huge power improvement since the iQOO 12 only offers a 5000mAh battery.

In an earlier post, DCS said that the iQOO 13’s charging power would be limited to 100W. However, the account has shared that this will no longer be the case, noting that the iQOO 13 will have a higher 120W charging power, just like its predecessor.

This news follows earlier reports about the model, which revealed some key details about the phone. As shared earlier, the iQOO 13 could arrive with an OLED 8T LTPO screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels, IP68 rating, single-point ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. As for the other sections, DCS shared that “everything else is available,” which might mean that the iQOO 13 would just adopt many of the features its predecessor is already offering. Ultimately, rumor has it that the iQOO 13 will have a CN¥3,999 price tag in China.

