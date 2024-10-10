OnePlus 13 display: BOE X2, 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, ultrasonic fingerprint, quad-curve

A new leak has detailed the key display information of the upcoming OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13 will debut this month after the official launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. In a recent clip, the alleged model was included, confirming that it will still boast a huge camera island in the back.

Adding to the latest details about the OnePlus 13 are the leaks shared by the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, who claims that the phone will have a quad-curved display. According to the account, it will be a BOE X2 LTPO panel, which offers a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There will also be support for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which was reported in the past. With this capability, authentication in the OnePlus 13 will be more secure and accurate as it employs ultrasonic sound waves under the display. Additionally, it should work even when fingers are wet or dirty.

The news follows several important leaks about the OnePlus 13, including:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

up to 24GB RAM

Hinge-free camera island design

2K 8T LTPO custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Triple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

Improved periscope telephoto with 3x zoom

6000mAh battery

100W wired charging support

50W wireless charging support

Android 15 OS

Possible price hike

