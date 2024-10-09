Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite video teases OnePlus 13 design

Ahead of the official unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Elite (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) chip, Qualcomm has released a teaser video. The chip itself, however, is not the only highlight here, as an unnamed smartphone model was also teased in the clip. According to its design and leaker speculations, it is the OnePlus 13.

Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this month under the monicker Snapdragon 8 Elite. The company has started teasing it by releasing a video clip underscoring the arrival of the Oryon CPU in its new SoC.

In the clip, the company showed a phone model with a huge circular camera island placed in the upper left of the back. Though the semiconductor company did not name the phone, its design gives it away as the OnePlus 13. The reputable leaker Digital Chat Station also affirmed the guesses, saying it is indeed OnePlus’s upcoming flagship.

Based on this, it appears the OnePlus 13 will have a design similar to that of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. However, as noted in the past leaks, it will lose the hinge design this time. DCS shared in the past that the OnePlus 13’s lens setup would be the same as the one in the OnePlus 12 but that the round DECO in the upper left corner would have no hinge.

The news follows several important leaks about the OnePlus 13, such as:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

up to 24GB RAM

Hinge-free camera island design

2K 8T LTPO custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Ttriple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

6000mAh battery

100W wired charging support

50W wireless charging support

Possible price hike

