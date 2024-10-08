Exec: OnePlus 13 gets magnetic wireless charging via supported cases

OnePlus China President Louis Lee has revealed that the OnePlus 13 will get magnetic wireless charging support using its dedicated cases.

Lee announced the news through a post on Weibo, saying that the OnePlus 13 will have wireless charging support. Nonetheless, the main highlight of the revelation is the magnetic feature of the wireless charging. The machine translation says that it will be implemented through the use of cases with magnets, but this section still needs clarification.

The use of magnets in these cases, nonetheless, is not a surprise. To recall, Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, shared a video demonstrating the Find X8’s magnetic wireless charging feature. According to the Oppo official, the entire lineup has the 50W wireless charging capability. However, unlike iPhones, this will be achieved through the use of magnetic wireless charging accessories. According to Yibao, Oppo will offer 50W magnetic chargers, magnetic cases, and portable magnetic power banks, which will all also work on other devices from other brands. Since the two brands are related, this could be the same case that will be implemented in the OnePlus 13.

The news follows several important leaks about the OnePlus 13, including its new alleged design and improved periscope telephoto with 3x zoom. Here are more leaks about the device:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

up to 24GB RAM

Hinge-free camera island design

2K 8T LTPO custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Ttriple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

6000mAh battery

100W wired charging support

Lack of wireless charging support (other reports claim there would be 50W wireless support)

Android 15 OS

Possible price hike

