New OnePlus 13 schematic leaks

The schematic of the OnePlus 13 has leaked, giving us an idea of what to expect from the phone’s design.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to arrive next month. Despite no official announcement, OnePlus China President Louis Lee teased the idea while discussing the OnePlus One in a recent Weibo post. According to Lee, another flagship product will be announced next month, suggesting that it is the anticipated OnePlus 13.

Ahead of the debut, several leaks about the phone have been making the rounds online. One of the latest ones is its schematic.

As shared by the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the image is not exactly the OnePlus 13 unit, as it shows the phone while wearing a protective case. Nonetheless, based on the arrangement of the lens cutouts, it can be determined where the cameras are placed on its back.

As earlier shared in past reports, the lenses would still be situated in the upper left section of the back panel. However, instead of a circular camera island, the module will be square this time. This seems to complement the image in the schematics, albeit the camera island section of the case shows a rectangular element.

On the other hand, DCS hinted at some of the details of the OnePlus 13’s camera system, including its improved periscope telephoto, noting that it has 3x zoom. According to the tipster, some of its camera details are also directly copied from Oppo Find X8.

According to leaks, here are the things to expect from the OnePlus 13:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip

up to 24GB RAM

Hinge-free camera island design

2K 8T LTPO custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Ttriple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

6000mAh battery

100W wired charging support

Lack of wireless charging support (other reports claim there would be 50W wireless support)

Android 15 OS

Possible price hike

