OnePlus 13 to debut with 24GB RAM… and a price hike

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 reportedly has a generous memory: 24GB. However, a leaker has claimed that it comes with a caveat.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to arrive in October. As fans wait, more leaks about the phone continue to surface. This week, thanks to the leaker Digital Chat Station, we got another piece of information about the flagship model.

According to the account, the OnePlus 13 will also offer 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, just like the OnePlus 12. No other RAM options are mentioned, but we expect OnePlus to offer them. In terms of storage, the said RAM size could be paired with 1TB of internal storage.

Sadly, the tipster shared that “it is estimated that the price of the top configuration will be higher this time.” This is not surprising, especially with the OnePlus 13 expected to be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. As tipsters have shared in the past, the use of the upcoming SoC could push manufacturers to increase the price of their flagships, and OnePlus could join in on this move.

On a positive note, fans can expect a pretty powerful phone in OnePlus 13. Recently, the phone was spotted on Geekbench testing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip with 16GB RAM and Android 15 OS. According to the results, it gathered 3,236 and 10,049 scores in the single-core and multi-core tests. This is higher than the ones collected by the A18-powered iPhone 16, which scored 3,114 and 6,666 points in the single-core and multi-core tests.

