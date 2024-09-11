OnePlus 13 outscores iPhone 16 on Geekbench 6

The OnePlus 13’s Geekbench 6 test result is now available, and the scores show that it has outperformed the newly launched iPhone 16.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in China next month. OnePlus China President Louis Lee said that the phone will be powered by “the latest generation of flagship chips,” suggesting the chip is the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. If true, this means the device could launch in mid to late October.

Now, it seems the brand is preparing the OnePlus 13 for its launch. The phone was spotted on Geekbench testing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip with 16GB RAM and Android 15 OS. According to the results, it gathered 3,236 and 10,049 scores in the single-core and multi-core tests.

This is higher than the ones gathered by the A18-powered iPhone 16, which scored 3,114 and 6,666 points in the single-core and multi-core tests. Yet, as we noted in the past, these scores are not enough to generalize the overall performance and capabilities of the devices being compared.

The news follows several leaks about the OnePlus 13, which is expected to get the following details:

Hinge-free camera island design

2K 8T LTPO custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Ttriple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

Extra-large battery

Lack of wireless charging support

