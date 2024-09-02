OnePlus 13 reportedly coming in October

We might welcome the OnePlus 13 earlier than its predecessor. According to a tipster, the device will debut in October.

The last quarter of the year is expected to host several smartphone debuts, one of which is the OnePlus 13. However, unlike the OnePlus 12, which launched in December, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the new device will be announced earlier than expected: in October.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip should already be available during the said month, and according to rumors, the OnePlus 13 will be one of the first phones to use it.

The news is unsurprising as OnePlus seems to be already in the final stages of preparing the phone. Recent leaks have also revealed several key details of the phones already, such as the phone’s:

Hinge-free camera island design

2K 8T LTPO custom screen with an equal-depth micro-curved glass cover

In-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

IP69 rating

Ttriple 50MP camera system with 50MP Sony IMX882 sensors

Extra-large battery

Lack of wireless charging support

