Exec teases OnePlus 13 launch next month

It seems the launch of the OnePlus 13 is just a few steps away from becoming official.

OnePlus is expected to release its flagship model this year, the OnePlus 13. Although the company has not yet made any specific announcements confirming this, various leaks say that it will be unveiled in October.

Now, OnePlus China President Louis Lee seems to have confirmed that it will indeed happen next month. The executive teased the idea while talking about the OnePlus One in a recent Weibo post. According to Lee, another flagship product will be announced next month, suggesting that it is the anticipated OnePlus 13.

The news follows several leaks about the device, which was recently discovered to have 100W charging support. This will complement the phone’s rumored 6000mAh battery.

Aside from those details, the OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, up to 24GB RAM, and Android 15 OS. Sadly, the phone is rumored to get a price hike due to the increasing price of components, especially the processor.

Other details expected from the phone include: