Oppo Find X8: OnePlus-like camera island, magnetic wireless charging, ‘NFC smart card cutting’

It seems Oppo is planning to surprise fans with its Oppo Find X8 on October 21. According to recent leaks, the brand will introduce huge changes in the device, including a new design, a magnetic wireless charging capability, and a so-called “NFC smart card cutting” feature.

To start, a leaked image of the phone shows that Oppo will retain its circular camera design. However, unlike the X7 series, the camera cutout arrangement will be different, which will ultimately make it look like a OnePlus-inspired phone. The module will feature four cutouts, which are arranged in a diamond pattern, while in the middle is a Hasselblad icon. The flash unit, on the other hand, will be outside the camera island. As for the back panel, the image shows that the Find X8 will have a flat back panel (and side frames), which is a huge change from the curved design of the current Find X7.

Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, also recently revealed some important details about the Find X8. According to the manager, the series will feature an IR blaster, which he described as something that “doesn’t look like a high-tech function at all, but it solves many problems…”

Yibao also shared that the use of NFC in the Find X8 will also be different this time to make its purpose more useful for users. According to him, the device will have an “NFC smart card cutting” feature, which will allow it to switch cards (community access cards, company access cards, car keys, electric car keys, subway cards, etc.) automatically based on the user’s current location.

Ultimately, Yibao shared a demo clip of the Find X8’s magnetic wireless charging feature. According to the Oppo official, the entire lineup has the 50W wireless charging capability. However, unlike iPhones, this will be achieved through the use of magnetic wireless charging accessories. According to Yibao, Oppo will offer 50W magnetic chargers, magnetic cases, and portable magnetic power banks, which will all also work on other devices from other brands.

In addition to those details, the Find X8 series is rumored to get huge batteries (5,700mAh for the vanilla model and 5,800mAh for the Pro model), an IP69 rating, a 16GB RAM option, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip.

