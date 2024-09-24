More certifications cements Oppo Find X8 series global debut

More certifications have confirmed that the Oppo Find X8 series will be announced globally.

This is good news since the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra were only launched in China. This means Oppo fans in other countries could also soon experience the brand’s flagship creations, which are expected to offer some interesting features.

Recently, the Oppo Find X8 Pro bearing the CPH2659 model number was spotted on various certification platforms, including Indonesia’s TKDN, India’s BIS, Europe’s ECC, and Singapore’s IMDA. The vanilla Find X8 with the CPH2651 model number also made earlier appearances on various platforms in Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Europe.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, a triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), four colors (black, white, blue, and pink), 5700mAh battery, and 80W wired charging. The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), three colors (black, white, and blue), 5800mAh battery, and 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The vanilla and Pro models are expected to launch on October 21 in China. The Oppo Find X8 Ultra model, on the other hand, is reportedly launching in the first quarter of 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, 6000mAh battery, and 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.