First Oppo Find X8 Geekbench scores are out

The Oppo Find X8 has appeared on Geekbench sporting the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip.

The Find X8 series is expected to be announced next month. The company remains mum about the official date of the unveiling, but it seems it is already preparing the vanilla Find X8, the Find X8 Pro, and the Find X8 Ultra.

In a new leak, the standard Oppo Find X8 made an appearance on Geekbench 6.3. The record shows that the device is powered by 16GB RAM, Android 15, and an octa-core chip. The latter is comprised of four cores clocked at 2.40GHz, 3 cores at 3.30GHz, and one more core at 3.63GHz. Based on these details and its K6991v1_64 motherboard, it is believed to be the Dimensity 9400 chip.

According to the phone’s benchmark results, its highest scores in the single-core and multi-core tests are 2889 and 8987, respectively. Sadly, these numbers are below the performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which was tested in OnePlus 13. On the same platform, the said device scored 3216 and 10051 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), and three colors (black, white, and blue).

Recently, the battery and charging details of the lineup were also leaked:

Find X8: 5700mAh battery + 80W wired charging

Find X8 Pro: 5800mAh battery + 80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Find X8 Ultra: 6000mAh battery + 100W wired + 50W wireless charging

