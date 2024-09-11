More Oppo Find X8 images leak

After an earlier leak showing the Oppo Find X8 in the wild, another set of photos featuring the phone appears online.

The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch next month. Ahead of the event, various leaks are already spilling several significant details about the Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra. The most recent ones focus on the vanilla model.

Days ago, the phone was spotted while wearing a thick protective case. The back corroborates earlier leaks about the phone having a huge camera island that houses its lenses. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the side frame.

Now, the phone in the same edgy protective case has been spotted. The photos only show the alleged Oppo Find X8’s display, but they remain interesting as they reveal the phone’s Home Screen UI. According to the reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the device will be powered by ColorOS15 and will also come with support for a Dynamic Island-like feature.

This news follows the leak of the Oppo Find X8’s back design, which revealed that it will have a new camera island shape. According to the shared image, the upcoming Oppo Find X8 will feature a new shape for its camera module, departing from the traditional circular design seen in the Find X series. Instead of a perfect circle, the module will now be a semi-square with rounded corners. The leak indicates that it will house three camera lenses, with the flash unit positioned in the upper left section of the back panel.

Regarding the back, the image shows that the Oppo Find X8 will have a flat back panel. This isn’t the only change: the side frames will also be flat. This marks a significant departure from the current design of the Find X7 series, which has curved sides on its back panel.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), 5600mAh battery, 100W charging, and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), 5700mAh battery, 100W charging, and three colors (black, white, and blue).

