Oppo Find X8 appears in the wild wearing protective case

A new leak appeared online showing an alleged Oppo Find X8 unit in a protective case.

The Oppo Find X8 is expected to launch soon. In line with this, various leaks involving the three models (Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra) of the lineup continue to sprout everywhere on the web.

The most recent one concerns the vanilla Oppo Find X8 model, which was photographed encased in a case. The protective accessory is quite thick, but the model’s decently thin body can still be noticed.

The back corroborates earlier leaks about the phone having a huge camera island that houses its lenses. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right side of the side frame.

The leak follows an earlier photo showing the bare body of the phone. As per the shot shared, instead of the conventional circular camera island in the Find X series, the upcoming Oppo Find X8 will have a new share for the module. Instead of a perfect circle, the same part will now be a semi-square with rounded corners. The leak shows that it houses three camera lenses, while the flash unit is situated in the upper left section of the flat back panel. Its side frames are also flat, which is a huge change from the current design of the Find X7 series, which has curved sides for its back panel. As per the leak, the phone will also have an Alert Slider.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), 5600mAh battery, 100W charging, and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), 5700mAh battery, 100W charging, and three colors (black, white, and blue).

Via