Oppo Find X8 live image leak shows flat frames and back panel, new camera island design

For the first time, the alleged Oppo Find X8 model has been spotted in the wild. According to the image that leaked, the phone will have a whole new look, from its back panel and frames to its camera island.

The Oppo Find X8 is expected to debut early next year in China. Ahead of the timeline, several leaks about the phone are already popping up online. One includes the handheld’s schematic, which shows the phone with almost the same looks as its predecessor. However, this is a contradiction in today’s leak of the alleged Oppo Find X8.

As per the shot shared, instead of the conventional circular camera island in the Find X series, the upcoming Oppo Find X8 will have a new share for the module. Instead of a perfect circle, the same part will now be a semi-square with rounded corners. The leak shows that it houses three camera lenses, while the flash unit is situated in the upper left section of the back panel.

Speaking of the back, the image reveals that the Oppo Find X8 will have a flat back panel. This is not the only change: the side frames will also be flat. This is a huge change from the current design of the Find X7 series, which has curved sides for its back panel. As per the leak, the phone will also have an Alert Slider.

In addition, earlier leaks and reports revealed that the Oppo Find X8 will get a Dimensity 9400 chip, 6.4″/6.5″ 120Hz OLED with 2760 x 1256px resolution, a 50MP main camera, a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto unit, a 5600mAh battery, and Android 15.

