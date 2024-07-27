Oppo product manager confirms Find X8 Ultra’s 6000mAh battery, thin body, IP68 rating

Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, revealed that the brand is already working on the Oppo Find X8 series. In line with this, Zhou also shared several key details about the lineup’s Ultra model.

The lineup will succeed the Oppo Find X7 series, which was a success for the brand. In addition to repeatedly conquering the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, the series was also recognized by DXOMARK in various reviews.

Now, Zhou confirmed that Oppo is now preparing the Find X8 series, which includes the Find X8 Ultra model. According to the executive, the device will boast a huge 6000mAh battery. This is bigger than the 5700mAh Glacier batteries rumored earlier for the series, which should mean good news for fans. According to earlier reports, the series could offer up to 100W fast charging.

Despite this, Zhou said that the Oppo Find X8 Ultra would be thinner than its predecessor. This is not a surprise, as OnePlus already did it in the Ace 3 Pro, which has a 6100mAh battery and a thin body. According to the company, this is achieved through the Glacier battery’s “high-capacity bionic silicon carbon material.” This allows the battery to contain all this power in a much smaller 14g body compared to 5000mAh batteries in the market.

Ultimately, Zhou shared that the Find X8 Ultra will have an IP68 rating, which means that it should be resistant to dust and fresh water. This rating will allow it to be submerged to a maximum depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes.