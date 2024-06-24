Aside from high 6100mAh capacity, OnePlus assures 4 years of good health for Glacier battery

OnePlus’s new battery creation is promising. According to the company, its Glacier battery not only has a high capacity of 6100mAh but can also retain 80% of its health after four years of regular use.

Battery is one of the most essential parts of a smartphone, and OnePlus knows that it is one of the points it has to invest in to attract more customers. To this end, the brand has introduced the Glacier battery, which it created in collaboration with Ningde New Energy.

The battery offers 6100mAh of power, but despite this high capacity, it doesn’t need much internal space in the device. According to the company, this is achieved through the Glacier battery’s “high-capacity bionic silicon carbon material.” This allows the battery to contain all this power in a much smaller 14g body compared to 5000mAh batteries in the market. Even more, it comes with support for 100W fast charging technology, so it can be fully charged within 36 minutes.

Despite all the details mentioned, the main highlight of the Glacier battery is its long life. According to the company, the battery can retain 80% of its capacity for four years. If true, this could mean users can still get a decent 4900mAh battery capacity, making the device still efficient in the battery department after years of original purchase.

If you’re wondering what OnePlus device will employ the Glacier battery, it will be the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. According to earlier reports, the model will offer a generous 24GB memory (max option), 1TB storage, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 1.6K curved BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 100W fast charging capability. In the camera department, the Ace 3 Pro is reportedly getting a 50MP main camera, which will include a 50MP Sony LYT800 lens.