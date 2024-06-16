OnePlus Ace 3 Pro reportedly thinner, lighter than earlier gen phones despite huge 6100mAh battery

Despite packing a huge 6100mAh battery, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is believed to have a thinner and lighter body than its older siblings.

That’s according to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, who reiterated an earlier claim about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s huge battery. In an earlier post, the tipster claimed that the model would have a “very big” battery. At that time, DCS did not specify how big it would be but later affirmed leaks that the phone would indeed be powered by a gigantic 6100mAh battery.

Despite this, the account suggests in a recent post that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be much thinner and lighter than the brand’s earlier generations of phones. The dimensions and weight details of the phone are currently unknown, but earlier leaks show that the Pro device will get a premium design, albeit it will still carry the iconic OnePlus camera island design. According to DCS in an earlier report, the phone will have a ceramic version inspired by the Bugatti Veyron supercar.

The news follows earlier leaks about the phone. According to earlier reports, the model will offer a huge battery, a generous 16GB memory, 1TB storage, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 1.6K curved BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6100mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. In the camera department, the Ace 3 Pro is reportedly getting a 50Mp main camera, which DCS noted as “unchanged.” According to other reports, it will specifically be a 50MP Sony LYT800 lens. Ultimately, it is believed that it would be offered within the CN¥3000 price range in China.