OnePlus Ace 3 Pro reportedly has 6100mAh battery — the biggest in the market

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will have the biggest battery in the smartphone industry. According to a claim, the model could house a huge 6100mAh battery.

The model will join the Ace 3 and Ace 3V models that the brand launched in China, with rumors saying that it could launch in the third quarter of the year. As the quarter nears, new leaks about the Ace 3 Pro have been shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

Earlier, the account claimed that the model would have a “very big” battery. At that time, DCS did not specify in the post how big it would be, but other leaks shared that it would have a 6000mAh capacity with 100W fast charging capability. According to DCS in a recent post, this would indeed be the case in the model. As per the leaker, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro houses a dual-cell battery, with each one containing a 2970mAh capacity. In total, this equates to 5940mAh, but the account claims that it will be marketed as 6100mAh.

If true, it should make the Ace 3 Pro on the list of few modern devices offering such an enormous battery pack. This is not surprising, nonetheless, as brands under BBK Electronics are known to provide devices with impressive battery capacities. For instance, the Vivo T3x 5G that was launched in India has a 6000mAh battery.

In related news, aside from a huge battery, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is also expected to impress in other sections. According to earlier reports, the model will offer a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a generous 16GB memory, 1TB storage, a 50MP main camera unit, and a BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 1.5K resolution.