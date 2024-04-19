OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, 1.5K curved screen, ‘very big’ battery

Well-known leaker account Digital Chat Station has revealed more details about the anticipated OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. According to the tipster, the model could be armed with a huge battery, a generous 16GB memory, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a 1.5K curved screen.

The Pro model will join the Ace 3 and Ace 3V models that the brand launched in China. According to earlier rumors, it could launch in the third quarter of the year. As the quarter approaches, more leaks about the phone are expected to surface online. The latest includes a set of new details shared by DCS on Weibo, suggesting the Ace 3 Pro will be an impressive handheld that can challenge competitors in the market.

To start, the tipster claims that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, complemented by a 16GB/1TB configuration. This echoes the earlier reports about the chip and storage of the device, but it is also believed to be offered in the 24GB LPDDR5x RAM option.

The tipster also reiterated earlier claims that the Pro model will have a 1.5K resolution curved display, adding that it will be complemented by a metal middle frame with a new coating process and a glass back. As per other reports, the display will be a BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness.

In the camera department, the Ace 3 Pro is reportedly getting a 50Mp main camera, which DCS noted as “unchanged.” According to other reports, it will specifically be a 50MP Sony LYT800 lens.

Ultimately, the phone is getting a huge battery. DCS does not specify in the post how big it will be, but earlier leaks shared that it will have a 6000mAh capacity with 100W fast charging capability. If true, it should make the Ace 3 Pro on the list of few modern devices offering such an enormous battery pack.