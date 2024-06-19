OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s top variant offers 24GB RAM, ceramic body, CN¥4K price tag

Another set of interesting details about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro has emerged, and it focuses on the top variant of the model.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to launch in July, and as the month approaches, more details about the model have been surfacing online. The latest involves the phone’s top-most variant.

According to the reputable leaker account Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus will offer a max RAM option of 24GB in the Ace 3 Pro. This is much higher than the memory shared in earlier reports, which said that the maximum RAM would be limited to 16GB.

As per the leaker, this variant will be offered for CN¥4,000 in China, which is around $550. The tipster shared that it is part of OnePlus’ move to challenge competitors to provide higher memory in their creations. Despite this, DCS noted that this is not easy for the company as price hikes are now being experienced in the supply chain.

Ultimately, the tipster shared that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered top model will boast a hot-forged ceramic body. This echoes an earlier leak shared by the same leaker about OnePlus offering the Ace 3 Pro in a ceramic version inspired by the Bugatti Veyron supercar. The account shared that the variant will be “white and smooth” and use “real ceramic hot-forging technology.”