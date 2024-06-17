Image leak shows alleged OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in blue, white color options

As we all wait for OnePlus to officially announce the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, more leaks about the phone surface. The most recent one focuses on the model’s color options: white and blue.

The image was shared on Weibo by a tipster. In the photos, the front and back portions of the device are shown. The material also confirms some information we earlier reported about the device, including its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and 1.5K curved display. The picture confirms the former detail, showing the front of the phone having decent curves on the side of its display. This minimizes the appearance of its bezels, making its screen appear bigger and wider.

In the back, the leak shows the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in white and blue colors, which seem to have no special textures. The rear panel also sports the iconic OnePlus rear camera island design, which boasts a huge circular island that houses the lenses.

However, the image differs from earlier leaked internal illustrations of the phone, wherein the island seems to have a design that connects it to the upper left side of the phone’s back.

Given this inconsistency in details and the fact that the authenticity of the material still can’t be verified, we suggest that our readers take these details with a pinch of salt.

The news follows earlier leaks about the phone. According to earlier reports, the model will offer a huge battery, a generous 16GB memory, 1TB storage, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 1.6K curved BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6100mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability. In the camera department, the Ace 3 Pro is reportedly getting a 50Mp main camera, which DCS noted as “unchanged.” According to other reports, it will specifically be a 50MP Sony LYT800 lens. Ultimately, it is believed that it would be offered within the CN¥3000 price range in China.