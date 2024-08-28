Daily Leaks & News: Xiaomi devices in EoL list, Honor 200 Smart listing, Oppo Find X8 specs

Here are more smartphone leaks and news you should know:

Xiaomi has named the new addition on its EoL (End of Life) list: the Xiaomi MIX 4, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, POCO F3 GT, POCO F3, and Redmi K40.

The Honor 200 Smart was spotted on Honor’s German website and other platforms, where its details were revealed, including its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, 4GB/256GB configuration, 6.8″ Full HD+ 120Hz LCD, 5MP selfie camera, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 5200mAh battery, 35W fast charging, MagicOS 8.0 system, NFC support, 2 color options (black and green), and €200 price tag.

The Tecno Spark Go 1 is reportedly arriving in India in September, offering consumers four configurations of 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/64GB, and 8GB/128GB. According to reports, it will be offered for under ₹9000 in the country. Other noteworthy details of the phone include its Unisoc T615 chip, 6.67″ 120Hz IPS HD+ LCD, and 5000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

The Redmi Note 14 5G is now being prepared, and it should soon join its Pro sibling. The former was spotted on the IMEI with a 24094RAD4G model number and is reportedly coming in September .

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will have a 6000mAh battery. This recent claim is in contrast to the earlier 6100mAh to 6200mAh DCS shared in past posts. Yet, this is still impressive compared to the Find X7 Ultra’s 5000mAh battery. As per the tipster, the battery would be paired with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

More leaks about the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro have surfaced on the web. According to rumors, the vanilla model will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), 5600mAh battery, 100W charging, and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), 5700mAh battery, 100W charging, and three colors (black, white, and blue).

The specifications of the Moto G55 have leaked online, revealing its key details, including its MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, dual rear camera setup (50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide), 16MP selfie, 5000mAh battery, 30W charging, three colors (green, purple, and grey), and IP54 rating.

This year’s Moto G Power 5G has leaked as well. According to reports, the said model will offer a trio of cameras in the back and a purple color option. More details about the model are expected to appear soon.

The parent company of OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme is reportedly preparing magnetic phone cases that will allow wireless charging in the devices of the said brands. The idea is to find a solution for Apple’s patent that prevents the said brands from installing magnetic wireless charging in their phones. If pushed, this should allow all OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme devices with wireless charging support to charge through magnets in their cases in the future.

Google’s Satellite SOS feature is now being rolled out to its Pixel 9 series. However, the service is currently being offered to users in the US, who will be able to use it for free for the first two years.

A prototype of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. According to DCS, the unit will have an improved camera system, including a new camera arrangement, two telephoto lenses, and a huge periscope. As per the tipster, the main camera of the upcoming phone will be bigger than the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s 50MP 1″ Sony LYT-900 sensor.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly debuting earlier than its predecessor, which means it could debut in January next year.

DCS has also leaked more details about the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, including its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, BOE X2 flat 1.5K display, right-angle metal middle frame, glass or ceramic chassis, chamfered middle frame and back panel for a nice transition effect, and new design.

Bad news: the Android 15 update is reportedly not coming in September and will instead be pushed to mid-October.

The Vivo Y300 Pro appeared on Geekbech using a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. The device tested used 12GB RAM and Android 14.

DCS claimed that the Vivo X200 will have a battery with a capacity of around 5500 to 5600mAh. If true, this will offer better battery power than the X100, which has a 5000mAh battery. Even more, the tipster said that the model would have wireless charging support this time. Other details revealed by the account about the phone include its Dimensity 9400 chip and 6.3″ 1.5K display.