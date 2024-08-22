Tecno Spark Go 1 arrives with Unsioc T615, up to 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

There’s a new addition to the selection of the latest smartphones in the market: the Tecno Spark Go 1. Although the phone’s price tag remains unavailable, its specifications clearly suggest that it will be another budget device from Tecno.

The Tecno Spark Go 1 made its debut this week, offering consumers the entry-level T615 chip. It is complemented by 3GB or 4GB of memory and supports 4GB of extended RAM. As for its storage, there are two options: 64GB and 128GB. It comes in Startrail Black and Glittery White colors.

Inside, it comes with a decent 5000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. It powers the Tecno Spark Go 1’s 6.67″ 120Hz IPS HD+ LCD, which has a punch-hole for the 8MP selfie camera. In the back, meanwhile, there’s a 13MP unit for clearer shots.

Other notable details about the 4.5G-equipped phone include its flat back panel and frames and IP54 rating. Its price, on the other hand, is expected to be confirmed by the brand soon.

Stay tuned!

