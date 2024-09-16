Oppo Find X8 series battery, charging details leak

Ahead of the wait for the Oppo Find X8, another significant leak about the lineup’s models has arrived. This time, it involves the phones’ battery and charging details.

The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to arrive in October. The lineup will feature the vanilla Find X8, the Find X8 Pro, and the Find X8 Ultra. According to a piece of information shared by a leaker on Weibo, the lineup will offer varying batteries and charging power ratings for the models:

Find X8: 5700mAh battery + 80W wired charging

Find X8 Pro: 5800mAh battery + 80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Find X8 Ultra: 6000mAh battery + 100W wired + 50W wireless charging

The news follows several image leaks showing an alleged Find X8 model in a thick protective case. The image shows that the Oppo Find X8 will have a flat back panel and side frames, a significant departure from the current curved design of the Find X7 series. The image also shows that the upcoming Oppo Find X8 will feature a new shape for its camera module. Instead of a perfect circle, the module will now be a semi-square with rounded corners.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), and three colors (black, white, and blue).