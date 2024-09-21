Oppo compares Find X8, iPhone 16 Pro bezels ahead of rumored Oct. 21 debut

A reputable leaker claims that the Oppo Find X8 series will be announced on October 21. Ahead of the date, some Oppo officials have shared an image comparing the Find X8 and iPhone 16 Pro, with the former showing thinner bezels.

Oppo remains mum about the arrival of the Find X8 series in China. Nonetheless, rumors claim that it is just around the corner, and Oppo’s actions seem to echo this. Recently, Oppo’s Pete Lau and Zhou Yibao shared an image comparing the front sections of the Find X8 and iPhone 16 Pro. Based on the photo, the Find X8 will have thinner bezels.

The tease follows tipster Digital Chat Station’s claim that the Find X8 series will launch on October 21. The company still hasn’t announced the debut date, but it could happen in the following days, especially now that Oppo has started teasing the series.

As per earlier reports, the vanilla Find X8 will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.7″ flat 1.5K 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + periscope with 3x zoom), and four colors (black, white, blue, and pink). The Pro version will also be powered by the same chip and will feature a 6.8″ micro-curved 1.5K 120Hz display, a better rear camera setup (50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + telephoto with 3x zoom + periscope with 10x zoom), and three colors (black, white, and blue).

Via 1, 2