OnePlus 13 to arrive with IP69 rating

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to have an IP69 rating, which is the highest protection available on smartphones these days.

That’s according to the claim made by reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. However, it is important to note that its IP69 rating is still not entirely certain, as the tipster suggested that it could also fall to IP68.

If OnePlus pushes the IP69 rating, this means that the OnePlus 13 will be one of the best smartphones in the market with the best protection. Aside from being dust-tight, the rating will allow the device to have sufficient protection against high-pressure liquids and even steam cleaning.

This will put the OnePlus 13 on the same level as the recently launched Oppo A3 Pro (Chinese version). Even more, it means it could exceed the protection rating of Apple iPhone 15, which is limited to IP68.

The news follows earlier leaks about the OnePlus 13, including details about its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, chip, 6000mAh battery, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, micro-curved 2K LTPO OLED display, triple 50MP camera setup, and more.