OnePlus 13 parts repair price list now available

OnePlus has finally revealed the cost of the parts repair of its new OnePlus 13 model.
The OnePlus 13 made its debut just a few days ago, joining the flagship smartphone melee in the last quarter of the year. It is one of the first models equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which OnePlus paired with some impressive features like a 6.82″ BOE 2.5D quad-curved display, IP69 rating, Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo, and more.
The OnePlus 13 is available in White, Obsidian, and Blue. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥4499, CN¥4899, CN¥5299, and CN¥5999, respectively. It is now available in China and is expected to arrive globally by the end of the year.
Now, the brand has released the price list of its parts. As expected, the device’s mainboard will be the most expensive. Its price will vary depending on the configuration, which could cost up to CN¥3550 for the 24GB/1TB variant. The screen assembly follows with CN¥1650, followed by the rear wide camera for CN¥400.
Here is the complete OnePlus 13 parts repair price list:
- Screen assembly: CN¥1650
- Mainboard: 24GB/1TB (CN¥3550), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2850), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2650), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥2350)
- Battery cover assembly: CN¥390
- Battery: CN¥199
- Selfie camera: CN¥160
- 50MP rear wide camera: CN¥400
- 50MP ultrawide camera: CN¥150
- 50MP telephoto camera: CN¥290
- 11V 9.1A power adapter: CN¥219
- Data cable: CN¥49
In related news, here are the specs of the OnePlus 13:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB configurations
- 6.82″ 2.5D quad-curved BOE X2 8T LTPO OLED with 1440p resolution, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-808 main with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 periscope with 3x zoom + 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide/macro
- 6000mAh battery
- 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
- IP69 rating
- ColorOS 15 (OxygenOS 15 for global variant, TBA)
- White, Obsidian, and Blue colors