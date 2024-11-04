OnePlus 13 parts repair price list now available

OnePlus has finally revealed the cost of the parts repair of its new OnePlus 13 model.

The OnePlus 13 made its debut just a few days ago, joining the flagship smartphone melee in the last quarter of the year. It is one of the first models equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which OnePlus paired with some impressive features like a 6.82″ BOE 2.5D quad-curved display, IP69 rating, Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo, and more.

The OnePlus 13 is available in White, Obsidian, and Blue. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥4499, CN¥4899, CN¥5299, and CN¥5999, respectively. It is now available in China and is expected to arrive globally by the end of the year.

Now, the brand has released the price list of its parts. As expected, the device’s mainboard will be the most expensive. Its price will vary depending on the configuration, which could cost up to CN¥3550 for the 24GB/1TB variant. The screen assembly follows with CN¥1650, followed by the rear wide camera for CN¥400.

Here is the complete OnePlus 13 parts repair price list:

Screen assembly: CN¥1650

Mainboard: 24GB/1TB (CN¥3550), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2850), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2650), and 12GB/256GB (CN¥2350)

Battery cover assembly: CN¥390

Battery: CN¥199

Selfie camera: CN¥160

50MP rear wide camera: CN¥400

50MP ultrawide camera: CN¥150

50MP telephoto camera: CN¥290

11V 9.1A power adapter: CN¥219

Data cable: CN¥49

In related news, here are the specs of the OnePlus 13: