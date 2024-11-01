OnePlus 13 hits stores in China

The OnePlus 13 is now available in China.

The new OnePlus flagship joins the other recently launched models from various brands this quarter, including the Oppo Find X8 series, iQOO 13, Xiaomi 15 series, and Honor Magic 7 series. Like the others, it is also one of the first models to use the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The OneOPlus 13 also impresses in other departments, including its new display. It is a 6.82” 2.5D quad-curved display, BOE’s latest flagship offering, and can produce up to 4500nits of peak brightness. Even more, it supports an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

As OnePlus has previously shared, the OnePlus 13 also sports an IP69 rating for protection and a huge 6000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. Gamers should also find it enticing with its 4D gaming vibration motor. The brand promises strong and “rich vibration effects” through OnePlus 13’s Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo. According to the company, users should experience “controller-level 4D vibration” through this tech.

The OnePlus 13 is available in White, Obsidian, and Blue colors. Meanwhile, its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB, which are priced at CN¥4499, CN¥4899, CN¥5299, and CN¥5999, respectively. The phone is now available today in China, November 1.

Here are more details about the OnePlus 13:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/512GB, and 24GB/1TB configurations

6.82” 2.5D quad-curved BOE X2 8T LTPO OLED with 1440p resolution, 1-120 Hz refresh rate, 4500nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner support

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-808 main with OIS + 50MP LYT-600 periscope with 3x zoom + 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide/macro

6000mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP69 rating

ColorOS 15 (OxygenOS 15 for global variant, TBA)

White, Obsidian, and Blue colors

Via