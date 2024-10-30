Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro: Everything You Need To Know

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro this week, unveiling to fans its latest flagship models in its portfolio.

Both models offer decent improvements over their predecessors, starting with a better chip (Snapdragon 8 Elite), a bigger battery, higher memory (12GB base RAM), and the HyperOS 2.0 system.

To start, the standard Xiaomi 15 now comes with a 5400mAh Silicon-Carbon battery (vs. the 4610mAh in Xiaomi 14), but it is still millimeters smaller than its predecessor and still has the same 6.36″ 120Hz OLED. There are also improvements in its camera department, which is armed with a 1/1.31″ OmniVision Light Fusion 900 (f/1.62) with OIS, 60mm telephoto, and 14mm ultrawide. It can also now record at 8K@30fps.

Another main highlight of the Xiaomi 15 is its bunch of color options. Aside from its regular hues, Xiaomi also revealed that it is available in Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition and Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro also offers a set of decent upgrades. In addition to its chip, it gets a better display. While it is still a 6.73″ 120Hz screen, the micro-curved LTPO OLED now has thinner bezels, 3200nits peak brightness, and a layer of Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0. Powering this is a bigger 6100mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Its camera is also now better than its predecessor, thanks to its new 50MP IMX858 periscope/tele/macro with 5x optical zoom. This accompanies its 50MP OmniVision Light Fusion 900 main camera and 14mm 50MP ultrawide unit.

Here are more details about the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,500), 12GB/512GB (CN¥4,800), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,000), 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,500), 16GB/1TB Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (CN¥5,999), and 16GB/512GB Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (CN¥4,999)

6.36” flat 120Hz OLED with 1200 x 2670px resolution, 3200nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanning

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP telephoto with OIS and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5400mAh battery

90W wired + 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Wi-Fi 7 + NFC

HyperOS 2.0

White, Black, Green, and Purple colors + Xiaomi 15 Custom Edition (20 colors), Xiaomi 15 Limited Edition (with diamond), and Liquid Silver Edition

Xiaomi 15 Pro