Exec confirms base 12GB RAM for Xiaomi 15 series, explains price increase

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the Xiaomi 15’s base memory will be bumped up to 12GB RAM. The executive also addressed the reported price increase in the series while assuring fans that they would get the best value in return.

We are just hours away from the unveiling of the Xiaomi 15 series. Even before the brand could announce the details of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, Lei Jun already revealed that the standard RAM for the series will be increased to 12GB. This is an improvement over the 8GB RAM of its predecessor.

Sadly, the executive confirmed earlier rumors about the price hike in the series. This is not entirely surprising, as the company hinted about this in the past.

According to the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 15 series will start with the 12GB/256GB configuration for the vanilla model this year. Past reports said that it would be priced at CN¥4599. To compare, the Xiaomi 14’s base 8GB/256GB configuration debuted for CN¥3999. Past reports revealed that the standard model will also come in 16GB/1TB, which will be priced at CN¥5,499. Meanwhile, the Pro version is also reportedly coming in the same configurations. The lower option could cost CN¥5,499, while the 16GB/1TB would reportedly sell between CN¥6,299 and CN¥6,499.

According to Lei Jun, the reason behind the hike is the component cost (and R&D investments), which affirmed the series’ hardware improvements. Despite the price hike, Lei Jun underscored that consumers are getting the best value for their money. Aside from higher RAM, the CEO noted that the series is armed with some hardware upgrades and new AI capabilities.