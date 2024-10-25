Bad News: Xiaomi 15 series is getting a price hike

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 series price will see an increase.

The Xiaomi 15 series will arrive on October 29. The lineup includes the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Pro, which will be the first to show off the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. However, there’s a huge downside to this, as the lineup itself will have a price increase.

The company CEO announced the news in a post on Weibo, noting that the reason behind the move was the component cost (and R&D investments), which affirmed the hardware improvements in the series. The executive also recalled his past statements suggesting the upcoming Xiaomi 15 price increase.

According to the well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 15 series will start with the 12GB/256GB configuration for the vanilla model this year. Past reports said that it would be priced at CN¥4599. To recall, the Xiaomi 14’s base 8GB/256GB configuration debuted for CN¥3999.

Past reports revealed that the standard model will also come in 16GB/1TB, which will be priced at CN¥5,499. Meanwhile, the Pro version is also reportedly coming in the same configurations. The lower option could cost CN¥5,499, while the 16GB/1TB would reportedly sell between CN¥6,299 and CN¥6,499.

Here are more details about the Xiaomi 15 series:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Elite

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Elite

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

