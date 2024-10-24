Xiaomi 15 series is coming on October 29

In contrast to earlier reports, the Xiaomi 15 series will launch on October 29.

The launch of the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro is just around the corner, and earlier reports noted that it could happen this week. However, Xiaomi has finally revealed that the two models will instead debut next Tuesday, October 29.

According to earlier reports, the smartphones are the first to showcase the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It will also come with HyperOS 2.0 out of the box.

Here are the other details we know about the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Elite

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Elite

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Via