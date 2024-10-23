Xiaomi 15 series is debuting soon, and here’s everything you can expect

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to debut this Wednesday, and recent leaks have already revealed all the key details fans can expect.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite is now official. Right after the chip’s launch, Zeng Xuezhong, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of the Smartphone Department at Xiaomi, revealed that the Xiaomi 15 would be the first to showcase the new flagship SoC in the market.

While the company remains mum about the official specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro, past leaks and reports revealed some important details about them, including the Pro model’s leaked image in the wild. To recall, here are the expected specs from the two models:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro