Exec spotted holding alleged Xiaomi 15 Pro with almost similar predecessor cam design

Xiaomi Group Vice President Wang Xiaoyan was recently photographed holding a device, which is believed to be the Xiaomi 15 Pro. According to the photo, the device will still share some design similarities with the Xiaomi 14 Pro, but some minor new details will be introduced.

The Xiaomi 15 is expected to debut on October 20. Ahead of the date, leakers have started to be more aggressive in sharing new information. The latest discovery involves the brand’s own Wang Xiaoyan, who was seen holding the rumored Xiaomi 15 Pro. While the smartphone in the executive’s hand appears like the Xiaomi 14 Pro, some of its details confirm that it is not and that it is a new device.

According to the photo, the camera island of the phone will still be square. However, unlike its predecessor, the flash unit will be placed outside the module.

The photo corroborates an earlier render leak showing the phone with almost the same looks as the Xiaomi 14 Pro, including a similar back panel with slightly curved sides. As per the renders, the new Pro model will come in black, white, and silver options, with rumors claiming that a titanium color will also be offered.

Here are more leaks about the Xiaomi 15 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Via