Xiaomi 15 Pro renders show design, 3 color options

We now have the first set of renders showing one of the anticipated models in the Xiaomi 15 series: the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

The series is expected to debut this month and a recent leak claims that it will be on October 20. Despite a bunch of leaks and reports in the past months, no images of the Xiaomi 15 models were shared. This changes today, thanks to the leaked renders of the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

According to the images shared, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will still have a similar design as its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Pro. This includes the same back panel with slightly curved sides and a square camera island. Four lens cutouts will also be within the camera island, but the flash unit will be placed outside the module this time.

The renders also show the possible color choices for the Xiaomi 15 Pro: black, white, and silver. As revealed in past reports, a titanium variant will also be introduced.

The news follows a huge leak about the model, revealing its key details:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Via