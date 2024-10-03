Leaker: Xiaomi 15 coming on October 20; Honor Magic 7 set for October 30 debut

A reliable leaker claims that the Xiaomi 15 series and the Honor Magic 7 series will be announced on October 20 and 30, respectively.

The last quarter of the year is expected to signal the arrival of various powerful flagships from the biggest smartphone brands. Some include the Xiaomi 15 and Honor Magic 7 lineups.

The brands remain mum about the series, but a leaker on Weibo has revealed that the devices will debut this month. According to Fixed Focus Digital, Xiaomi’s upcoming lineup will debut first on October 20, while the Magic 7 will be announced 10 days later.

As per Honor itself, the Magic 7 series will feature a new on-device AI Agent assistant, which is capable of performing “complex” tasks, including the ability “to find and cancel unwanted app subscriptions across different apps with just a few simple voice commands.” Several leaks about the Honor Magic 7 Pro model of the series were already revealed in the past, such as its:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

C1+ RF chip and E1 efficiency chip

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.82″ quad-curved 2K dual-layer 8T LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP main (OmniVision OV50H) + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (IMX882) / 200MP (Samsung HP3)

Selfie: 50MP

5,800mAh battery

100W wired + 66W wireless charging

IP68/69 rating

Support for ultrasonic fingerprint, 2D face recognition, satellite communication, and x-axis linear motor

Xiaomi 15, meanwhile, is expected to feature the vanilla Xiaomi 15 model and the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly coming in early next year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, up to 24GB RAM, a micro-curved 2K display, a quad-camera system with a 200MP Samsung HP3 telephoto, 6200mAh battery, and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. On the other hand, according to leaks, here are the possible details of the first two models that will arrive:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

