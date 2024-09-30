Xiaomi 15 Ultra gets global global certification

A new certification has confirmed the global market arrival of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on October 23. The series, nonetheless, is also expected to include an Ultra model, albeit its debut will happen early next year. According to recent reports, the Chinese giant is now preparing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and its most recent certification confirms it.

The device has received its EEC certification, confirming its upcoming arrival in Europe, including Russia.

According to earlier leaks, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, up to 24GB RAM, a micro-curved 2K display, a quad-camera system with a 200MP Samsung HP3 telephoto, 6200mAh battery, and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The news follows an earlier leak revealing the complete specifications of its vanilla and Pro siblings. As per the reports, the two will offer:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

