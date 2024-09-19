New leak corroborates earlier Xiaomi 15 starting price rumor

According to a new report from a Chinese outlet, the Xiaomi 15 series will indeed have a starting price of CN¥4,599.

The Xiaomi 15 series is one of the most awaited products in the market, with the models expected to be the first devices to sport the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. While the Chinese giant remains silent about the details of the series, leakers have been actively sharing the details of the phones.

The latest comes from a Chinese publication, which echoes the earlier claims about the pricing of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. To recall, back in July, the alleged specs sheet of the lineup surfaced, which ultimately led to the revelation of the phone’s configurations and price tags. According to the leak, the vanilla model will be available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB, which will be priced at CN¥4,599 and CN¥5,499, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pro version is also reportedly coming in two configurations, but its pricing remains vague compared to the standard model. As per the leak, its 12GB/256GB variant could cost CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499, while the 16GB/1TB option could be priced between CN¥6,299 and CN¥6,499.

Now, the publication website CNMO has reiterated the said details and clarified the pricing of the Pro model. According to the report, the Xiaomi 15’s base configuration will indeed be offered for CN¥4,599. The Xiaomi 15 Pro, on the other hand, is said to be coming at CN¥5,499.

According to the outlet, the prices are justified by the chipset and storage price hike. This is not surprising, nonetheless, as it is the same reason provided by leakers in earlier reports.

Aside from those details, leaks in the past revealed that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro will get the following:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

