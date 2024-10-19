Xiaomi 15’s GSMA appearance suggests earlier global launch

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to launch soon in China, and it seems fans globally will also welcome it sooner than expected.

The launch of the Xiaomi 15 series could be just around the corner, especially now that we are just days away from the announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It will be first launched in China, and its global debut should follow afterward.

A new discovery by folks at Gizmochina suggests that the Xiaomi 15’s global launch will happen sooner, as it has recently been added to GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications). It bears the 24129PN74G model number alongside its monicker, Xiaomi 15.

The addition of the device to the global platform suggests that the Chinese company could now be preparing the Xiaomi 15 for its international launch, which could happen just after its Chinese debut. However, as the reports underscored, the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra may instead be presented to the global crowd at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March 2025.

With these things to consider, while it seems good news that Xiaomi could launch soon globally, fans still have to wait for Xiaomi’s official words.

In related news, here are the leaked details of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro:

Xiaomi 15

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,599) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,499)

6.36″ 1.5K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50H (1/1.31″) main + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) ultrawide + 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (1/2.76″) telephoto with 3x zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

4,800 to 4,900mAh battery

100W wired and 50W wireless charging

IP68 rating

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

From 12GB to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

From 256GB to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥5,299 to CN¥5,499) and 16GB/1TB (CN¥6,299 to CN¥6,499)

6.73″ 2K 120Hz display with 1,400 nits of brightness

Rear Camera System: 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5,400mAh battery

120W wired and 80W wireless charging

IP68 rating

