Xiaomi 15 Ultra schematic leak shows quad-cam setup with 1″ main cam, 200MP telephoto

A leaker on Weibo shared the alleged schematics of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The diagram shows not only the external design of the camera island but also the arrangement of the phone’s quad-camera system, which reportedly has a 1-inch main camera lens and a 200MP telephoto unit.

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to launch this month, but the Ultra model is reportedly coming early next year. The device is said rumored to offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, up to 24GB RAM, a micro-curved 2K display, a 6200mAh battery, and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The phone will also be powerful in the camera department, with earlier reports saying that it will be a set of four lenses. Now, a new leak corroborated this detail by sharing the schematic of the phone’s camera lens arrangement.

The illustration shows that that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will somehow have the same back design as its predecessor due to its circular module. However, there are still some changes in terms of the lens placement. According to the tipster, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a 200MP periscope telephoto at the top and a 1″ camera below it. According to the tipster, the former is the Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor that is taken from the Vivo X100 Ultra, while the 200MP lens is the same unit as the one in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is a 50MP Sony LYT-900 with OIS.

On the other hand, the account claimed that the ultrawide and telephoto lenses will also be borrowed from the Xiaomi Mi 14 Ultra, meaning they will still be 50MP Sony IMX858 lenses. On a positive note, fans can still expect the Leica technology in the system.

