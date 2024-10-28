Xiaomi 15 Pro: 6100mAh battery, 5x periscope telephoto, official photos, more

Ahead of its official announcement this Tuesday, Xiaomi has confirmed more details about the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Xiaomi will lift the veil from its Xiaomi 15 series this week in China, and it has already started it gradually by revealing several details about the phones. The latest involves the Xiaomi 15 Pro battery, which is bigger than what was reported earlier. According to the company, the Pro model will offer a huge 6100mAh battery.

Xiaomi also shared that the Xiaomi 15 pro will possess a 5x periscope telephoto. Again, this is better than the earlier rumors, which claimed that its rear camera setup would be composed of 50MP OmniVision OV50N (1/1.3″) main + 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with 3x optical zoom.

Ultimately, the company shared the official photos of the Xiaomi 15 Pro and its vanilla sibling. Both models offer square camera islands on the upper left part of the back panel. Here are the photos shared by the brand:

Xiaomi 15 Pro