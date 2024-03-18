OnePlus Ace 3V gets official March 21 launch date in China

After a series of leaks, it is now confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3V will launch this Thursday in China.

The announcement was shared by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer itself. Ultimately, the company shared images of the rear side of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which confirms earlier reports and leaks about its design.

As reported earlier, the new smartphone model will sport a dual rear camera system with a flash unit, which is all arranged vertically within an elongated camera island placed in the upper left section of the phone’s back. The image also affirms that the Ace 3V will have an alert slider.

Aside from these things, the company also previously shared that Ace 3V will have a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, which it described as a “little 8 Gen 3” chip. Meanwhile, OnePlus executive Li Jie Louis said that the OnePlus Ace 3V will deliver an “extremely good” battery performance, which should allow it to surpass the battery power of the OnePlus 12. According to rumors, it will be paired with a 100W wired fast-charging tech.

Other details recently leaked about the device are its 16GB RAM, AI capabilities, white and purple colorways, and its international monicker of either Nord 4 or 5. As per reports, it will debut in India on April 1.