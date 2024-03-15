OnePlus confirms Ace 3V will use ‘little 8 Gen 3’ Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip

OnePlus has finally confirmed that its yet-to-be-released Ace 3V model will employ the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, which it described as a “little 8 Gen 3” chip.

The device is expected to launch in China next week under the OnePlus Ace 3V monicker, while its international branding would either be Nord 4 or 5. Prior to the unveiling of the device, earlier reports and leaks already shared that the smartphone would be powered with the said chip. Nonetheless, today’s news makes things official for the model, with OnePlus sharing some insights about the hardware.

On Weibo, the company explained the decision behind the choice to use the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 on the device.

“The third generation Snapdragon 7+ inherits the core advantages of the third generation Snapdragon 8,” wrote OnePlus. “The same flagship architecture, the same process technology, the same ultra-large core, the same memory read and write capabilities, and the same flagship communication capabilities! Strong performance and low energy consumption make the flagship performance experience truly popular!”

Aside from the chip, the mid-range Ace 3V is expected to have a dual-cell 2860mAh battery (equates to a 5,500mAh battery capacity) and 100W wired fast charging tech. The model is also believed to be sporting a new rear camera setup. In an image of the alleged model that surfaced online, it could be seen that the unit will have three rear lenses, which will be arranged vertically on the upper left side of the device’s back. Ultimately, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis, who also revealed the front design of the phone, claimed that the device would be armed with AI capabilities, although the specifics of the feature were not shared.