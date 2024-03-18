OnePlus confirms several Nord CE4 details

Ahead of its April 1 launch in India, OnePlus has unveiled different entails of the Nord CE4 model.

OnePlus is now preparing to launch Nord CE4. In line with this, the company has been sharing bits of details about the new smartphone. Last week, the brand verified earlier rumors that the handheld will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and offer 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 8GB virtual RAM, and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB).

Now, OnePlus doubled down on its revelations by launching a dedicated webpage for the device. According to the company, aside from the hardware already mentioned, the page reveals that the Nord CE4 will be available in Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble colorways. It also shares that the phone has support for 100W charging capability.

Currently, the confirmed details are limited to the ones mentioned above. Nonetheless, earlier reports claim that Nord CE4 is a rebrand of the yet-to-be-released Oppo K12 model. If this is true, the model could also have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, a 16MP front camera, and a 50MP and 8MP rear camera.