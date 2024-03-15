OnePlus confirms Nord CE4 is getting 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 8GB virtual RAM, 256GB storage

As the launch of Nord CE4 nears, OnePlus has shared more details about the device. According to the company, the smartphone will come with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 8GB virtual RAM, while it has 256GB internal storage.

Collect games, memes, memories and everything in between with up to 1TB of storage and share them across multiple platforms at the same time with quick app switching on the #OnePlusNordCE4 pic.twitter.com/5LqiSNxuiJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 14, 2024

The information follows the manufacturer’s earlier post revealing that the Nord CE4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which has a CPU that is nearly 15% better and a GPU performance that is 50% faster than that of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. To appeal to the market, the company shared that the chip will be paired with decent RAM and storage size, noting that there will also be 8GB virtual RAM complementing the 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. As for its 256GB internal storage, OnePlus stressed that the size could expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The model is expected to launch in India on April 1, but some details of the smartphone have already been revealed. Aside from the information shared by OnePlus itself, other reports and rumors claim that the rear camera setup of the phone would have a similarity to the rumored rear camera layout of the Nord 5 (AKA Ace 3V). As for its rear lenses, the specifics were not shared, but you can see a trio of cameras arranged vertically on the left upper side of the back.

Meanwhile, based on what the company showed, it looks like the device will only be limited to two color options: a black and a green shade. Aside from this, no other details were shared, but according to well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, the model will be a rebranded version of the yet-to-be-released Oppo K12. If it is true, the device could have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, a 16MP front camera, and a 50MP and 8MP rear camera.