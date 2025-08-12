OnePlus reportedly preparing mid-range model with 1.5K 165Hz display

A reputable leaker shared that OnePlus is working on an upcoming mid-range device with a 1.5K 165Hz display.

Digital Chat Station recently shared the news on Weibo, revealing that the company is now in the process of testing it on a mid-range line. This suggests that there could be a chance that it will be introduced to its flagship lines in the future. This is interesting since it is the first time the company will employ such a refresh rate to its displays.

The news complements an earlier leak about the OnePlus Ace 6 model, which is rumored to come with a 6.83″ flat 1.5K 165Hz OLED with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone is also rumored to house the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and sport an IP68-rated body. Recently, we also heard about its Ultra sibling, which could debut in a separate event. According to a leaker, the Ace 6 Ultra could adopt the waterproof built-in cooling fan system of the new Oppo K13 Turbo series, which was recently launched in China.

The OnePlus 15 could also be a candidate since the said refresh rate may also be used in OnePlus’ future flagships. As per rumors, it has a 6.78″ flat 1.5K LTPO screen with LIPO technology. It is also rumored to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a battery with a capacity starting at 7000mAh, 100W charging, wireless charging support, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and a triple camera system with a 50MP periscope unit.

