OnePlus N6 debuts in India with Dimensity 6360 Max, 8000mAh battery

The OnePlus N6 has finally landed in India, starting at ₹22,999 ($243).

The new phone marks the start of the brand’s latest series in the market. The series targets the budget segment, but offers significant power, thanks to its 8000mAh battery. It can also serve as a powerbank through its 5W reverse wired charging support, and it even features bypass charging.

Inside, it houses the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chip, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.0. According to OnePlus, the phone offers two major OS updates and three years of security patches.

The phone will be offered in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, priced at ₹22,999 ($243) and ₹24,999 ($264), respectively. Sales will start on July 4 via OnePlus India and Amazon India.

Here are more details about the OnePlus N6: