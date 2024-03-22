OnePlus Nord CE4 takes Geekbench test ahead of April 1 launch

OnePlus Nord CE4 will arrive in India on April 1. As the date approaches, it seems the company is making final preparations for the device, including testing its performance on Geekbench.

The device, which has a designated model number CPH2613, was spotted on Geekbech recently. This follows earlier reports confirming different details about the Nord CE4, including its Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 8GB virtual RAM, and 256GB storage.

According to the test, the device registered 1,135 points in single-core testing and 3,037 points in multi-core testing. The numbers are not far from the Geekbench performance of Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which also uses the same chip.

However, in terms of features and other details, the two are certainly different. As reported earlier, the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be a rebranded version of the Oppo K12. If it is true, the device could have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 16MP front camera, and a 50MP and 8MP rear camera. Aside from that, it is already confirmed that the device will support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.